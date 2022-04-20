17th National Book Fair In Lucknow From September 20

Lucknow: The 17th National Book Fair is set to return in the city of Nawabs on September 20, with Mahatma Gandhi's 150th 'Jayanti' as its theme.

The ten-day event, organised by The Federation of Publishers And Booksellers Association in India, will be held at the Moti Mahal Vatika Lawn from September 20-29 in the state capital.

National Book Fair Divisional Convenor Manoj Singh Chandel on Tuesday here said that the book fair based on the theme of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Jayanti, will be dedicated to adults as well as children. UP Governor Anandiben Patel has been invited for the inauguration as the Chief Guest. The free entry fair will offer book lovers with a minimum discount of 10 per cent.

Mr Chandel said the significance of books had increased in the world from before. State Olympic Association's General Secretary Anandeshwar Pandey, who has played a major role in encouraging and promoting sports-persons and sports will also be honoured with 'Pradesh Gaurav' in the fair on September 28.

Giving Gujarat the status of a guest state, the stalls of Gujarat Tourism and its publishers will be unique in the fair.

Mr Chandel said that Apoorva Shah's life-size book based on the Prime Minister, 'Narendra Modi: Ek Sakaratmak Soch' will be a special attraction in the book fair. Alongside, exclusive programmes will also be held to teach 'Garba' folk dance workshop and Gujarati language. For the first time in the book fair, eye-checkup camps will be set up with consultation and survey services for book lovers, courtesy the IQ, Essilor and Optipreneur.

The book fair, included in the country's most prestigious book fairs being held regularly since 17 years, will have stalls of publishers like Prabhat, Rajkamal, Kitabghar, Rajpal, Samyik, Lok Bharti, Gautam Books, Indian Social Institute, Prakashan Sansthan, Sahitya Bhandar Allahabad, Ramkrishna Mission, Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy, Good-word, Chinmay Mission, Vedic Sahitya, Osho, Educational and Scientific Aids, Gayatri Gyan Mandir, Scholars' Hub, Tirumala Software and will also include new organisations like Nikhil Publishers, Stardom, Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language and Urdu Language, Roshni Publishing, Book cafe, Word Smith. UNI