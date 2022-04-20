179 Illegal Encroachments Demolished, 66 Identified, One Building Sealed During Anti-Encroachment Drive On Saturday

Dehradun: Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash has informed that in pursuance of orders of honorable court, the exercise of demolition, identification of illegal encroachments and illegal constructions on footpaths, lanes, roads and other places and sealing of illegal encroachments in Dehradun city by Mussoorie- Dehradun Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun and district administration has been going on.

Additional Chief Secretary said that the passion and loyalty shown by the officers and employees of anti-encroachment task force in removing illegal encroachments as per the honorable courts orders is praiseworthy. He expressed hope that the readiness shown by the officers and employees of Anti-Encroachment Task Force in identifying and removing illegal encroachments indicated that we would be successful in getting rid of the encroachments from the city thus implementing the orders of the honorable courts.

Om Prakash instructed the anti-encroachment task force officials to listen to those whose buildings are being demolished before undertaking the demolition work.

He asked the officials that the debris from the boundary walls and buildings should not pose any problem for commuters during rains and the work to remove the debris should be speeded up. He said that the encroachments within the limits of Dehradun Municipal Corporation will be removed at all cost and no encroacher how so ever influential, will be spared.

Om Prakash said that under the anti-encroachment drive on Saturday, 179 illegal encroachments were demolished and 66 illegal encroachments were identified and one building was sealed. Till date, a total of 4012 illegal encroachments have been demolished, 7397 illegal encroachments have been identified and 109 buildings have been sealed.