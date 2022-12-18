176 secondary schools in UP could be de-recognized

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Due to accusations of widespread copying, the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) sent show-cause letters to 176 secondary schools.

If their responses are insufficient, these schools risk losing their affiliation.

In order to prevent these 176 schools from serving as testing locations for the 2023 board exams, Divyakant Shukla, secretary of the UP Board, has sent a list of the schools to the district inspectors of schools (DIoS).

The UP Board received reports of copying during board and internal exams in these schools.

Of the 176 schools, 20 have already lost their recognition by the board.

Four schools are located in the Prayagraj division, while 27 schools total are from the Azamgarh division.

Shukla remarked, "Show-cause letters have been sent to certain schools because of irregularities in the previous exams. As we informed them, the board will proceed according to the established procedure to legally de-recognize these institutions in due course. In order to prevent these schools from serving as exam sites for the Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2023, we have also provided the list to the relevant DIoS."

Before the recognition is revoked, the cases and responses of the schools will be presented to the UP Board's recognition committee, which will then make recommendations that will be given to the state government for approval.

According to officials, reports have frequently been requested from both the divisional joint director of education (secondary) for the area and the DIoS in question.

At the joint director of education level as well as the DIoS, proposals were made for some schools to have their recognition revoked. Schools that supported widespread copying during exams last year may also face strict punishment, such as revocation of recognition.

The recognition of four Prayagraj schools may also be withdrawn. New Children School, located in Shankargarh's Sindhi Tola, has received a show-cause notice, and the UP Board's recognition-granting committee has been tasked with reviewing its case.

In the cases of UD Memorial Inter College in Asrawe Kalan and Shri Bachai Singh Singraur Inter College in Chandrasen, a report has also been requested from the joint director of education.

Efforts are also being made against Pancham Lal Ashram Inter College of Gayasuddinpur in Transport Nagar, Dhumanganj.

(Inputs from Agencies)