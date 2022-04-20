174 Fresh Covid-19 Positive Cases Diagnosed In Uttarakhand; Tally Climbs To 4,276

Dehradun, U S Nagar, Nainital & Haridwar The Worst Hit

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 174 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 4,276 on Saturday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,081 cured and recovered patients while 1,108 active cases are there in the state. A total of 52 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 35. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 60. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 72.05 percent. District Dehradun topped the list with a frightening 50 cases, whereas U S Nagar followed it with no less alarming 45 cases. Apart from the above, the condition of Nainital and Haridwar was equally dismal which reported 36 and 27 cases respectively. 7 cases were detected in Almora, 3 each in Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.