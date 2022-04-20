172 Corona Cases In UP, 42 Are Tablighis

Lucknow: With reports coming in from other testing centres, the Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has now touched 172.

Among those who have tested positive in samples tested in various laboratories in the state, 42 are those who attend the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.

The sample tests that came on Friday prove the extent to which Tablighi members have become ''Corona carriers'' in the state. "The biggest challenge now is to trace those who have interacted with these people in the past few days. They have travelled in trains, buses and to many other places, including eateries etc. Most of those who have been quarantined are not very forthcoming on these issues," said a health official. Earlier in the day, the samples tested positive by the King George''s Medical University laboratory had shown 34 positive results.

Six of those who have been found to be Corona positive are presently admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur.

Eight samples from Agra have tested positive and all the patients are admitted in S.N. Medical College there.

Twelve patients admitted in the Balrampur hospital in Lucknow have tested Corona positive. These are mainly those who had been found in mosques in Lucknow and adjoining Kakori area.

Four Corona positive patients whose sample were tested at the KGMU are from Azamgarh and are admitted in super specialty hospital there.

One patient is from Pratapgarh district hospital. This is the first case form Pratapgarh.

Two patients are from Hardoi district while one if from Shahjahanpur.

Of the 34 patients found to be Corona positive, 33 are male while one woman is from Agra.

A government spokesman said, Health officials are now tracking the families and others who came into contact with these Corona positive patients and all of them are being quarantined." --IANS