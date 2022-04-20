170 Stranded Students Rescued From Kufri

Shimla: As many as 170 stranded students, including 90 from Maharashtra, in tourist resort Kufri amid heavy snowfall, have been rescued.

Superintendent of Police from Shimla OP Jamwal said the rescue operation, which was launched late Friday night, ended at 0400 hrs this morning.

Ms Jamwal said the tourists got stuck in snowfall near Kufri on Friday evening.

At around 2000 hrs, tourist buses, proceeding towards Manali, skidded at Fagu and got stranded due to snowfall.

Dhalli SHO Rajkumar and his team rescued the students and took them to safer place.

When the team was coming back after clearing towards Hassan Valley after clearing Charrabara-Kufri section of the road in which 300 vehicles were stranded, they found more than 80 light vehicles stuck up in snow and two tourist buses. The tourist buses were at an isolated place about half km from Hassan valley. They were carrying 80 students from Rajasthan, including 35 girls. The District administration pressed a bulldozer into service to clear the snow.

Naib Tehsildar Gezta also reached and coordinated throughout night and these 80 students from Rajasthan were rescued in four vehicles. More than half of them were shifted to Gurudwara at Chhota Shimla and rest at Tribal Bhawan. The process was completed by 0430hrs.

They will leave once their buses reach them and roads are through.

A vehicle carrying a family was found stuck at an isolated place at 0400hrs. The occupants refused to leave vehicle and requested for driver instead. Later, they were provided help by policeman and they reached Shimla.

Five stuck vehicles on Bekhalti road were provided police help.

Sadar police station staff also also assisted in rescuing the stranded people. UNI