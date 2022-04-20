17 Workers Of UP Were Travelling In Ill Fated Trailer

Ramgarh: 17 workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh were travelling in the ill fated trailer which today created mayhem in the Chutupalu Ghati on the NH-33 Ranchi-Patna road killing at least 5 and injuring half a dozen others as its brakes failed under Ramgarh police Station area of this district.

Among the injured undergoing treatment at the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, one of the injured Mohammed Nawab said that they were going to their home in Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh. He said that they were not provided any pass by the Jamshedpur administration nor any means of transportation was arranged for them.

Due to the lockdown since they had ran out of money therefore in desperation they had paid Rs 3,000 per person to the trailer driver to take them to Bijnore. Another injured Mohammad Shoaib said that Rs 3,000 which he had paid to driver actually he had borrowed from someone else.

He said, there are hundreds of others like him in Jamshedpur who do work as electricians or other small jobs but due to lockdown they were left with no option but to look for every possible option to get out.

The injured workers said, for the last 10 days they were running at the district transport office in Jamshedpur but they could not get any sort of assistance. They had also applied for online pass on May 4 but their application was rejected.








