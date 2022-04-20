17 US soldiers, 6 civilians test Covid-19 positive in S.Korea

Seoul: Seventeen more American soldiers and six civilians tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

In a statement, it said that the 23 USFK-affiliated individuals arrived in South Korea between December 16 and 31, 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eight service members and one dependent arrived at the Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flights on December 16, 21 and 29, 2020.

The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Nine service members, three dependents, a contractor and one retiree arrived at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on December 16, 19, 21, 27, 28, 29 and 31, 2020.

The infected patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US Army Garrison Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, the USFK statement added.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 509, according to Yonhap news agency.

On Monday, South Korea reported 1,020 new cases, raising the total number of infections to 64,264.

The daily caseload rose above 1,000 in three days, hovering above 100 for 58 days since November 8, 2020.

—IANS