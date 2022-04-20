17 UP cops suspended for staying away from Holi duty

Bijnor: Seventeen police personnel in Uttar Pradesh''s Bijnor district have been placed under suspension for staying away from duty on Holi.

Those suspended included SI Neeraj Kumar, whose leave ended on March 7 but failed to show up on duty. The rest are all constables.

All 17 personnel were suspended on the charges of "dereliction of duty and indiscipline".

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Tyagi had cancelled the leaves of all police personnel, and also asked those who were on leave to join duty.

Six towns and 46 villages of the district had been marked as ''vulnerable'' by the police.

As a precautionary measure, warning cards were issued to 3,650 people in the district who were considered ''troublemakers'' by the department.

