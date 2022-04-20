17 killed in Tibet earthquake

Lhasa: At least 17 people have been confirmed dead and 53 injured in Tibet after a powerful earthquake struck neighbouring Nepal on Saturday, officials said on Sunday. A massive 7.9-magnitude quake, followed by a second 7.0-magnitude quake left over 1,500 people dead in Nepal, Xinhua news agency reported. The quake also jolted the neighbouring regions of Tibet, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to search and rescue officials, 12,000 people have been evacuated with 7,000 people relocated in the county of Nyalam, while 5,000 were evacuated to the county of Gyirong. Four people, including a Nepalese national, remain missing in Nyalam county, the officials added. The quake toppled 1,191 houses, damaged roads and snapped telecommunications. In Xigaze county, 54 temples sustained damages during the tremors, although no casualty has been reported so far. Following strong earthquakes in Nepal, a 5.9-magnitude quake shook Dingri area of Xigaze on Saturday evening. A 5.3-magnitude quake shook Nyalam County at 1:42 a.m. on Sunday. About 600 border guards were involved in the rescue operation. Over 3,000 fire fighters and 87 sniffer dogs have been readied to go to the quake-struck areas. The authorities are sending tents, quilts, clothes, medicine and bottled water to the regions.