17 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Agra, death toll rises to 64

Agra: The overall situation in the four districts of Agra division remained grim on Tuesday as the coronavirus cases climbed to 1,070 on Tuesday with 17 more people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, while the toll rose to 64 with two more deaths, said District magistrate P.N. Singh.

"Of the total 1,070 cases, 881 have been discharged after recovery so far. Besides, the number of samples collected till Tuesday morning was 17,049", he added.

Meanwhile, the state government has now sent a new nodal officer from Lucknow to help various government departments in the division in tackling the pandemic,

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 14,095 COVID-19 cases and 417 deaths, while, the overall recovery rate was recorded at 61.10 per cent.

Firozabad on Tuesday reported 21 new cases in the last 24 hours, Mathura 9, Mainpuri 6, Kasganj 3, Etah 1.

Health department officials said that efforts were being made to extend medical services, increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients by enlisting more private hospitals in the panel of COVID-19 dedicated list and ramp up testing in the containment zones.

--IANS