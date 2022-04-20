17 Feared Drowned In Ganga As Boat Capsizes In Bijnor

Bijnor: At least 17 people were feared drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Official sources here said that about 32 people hailing from Debalgarh were returning from a jungle area after collecting fodder for their cattle when the tragedy struck due to strong currents near Charharwala village.

About 15 people managed to swim out with the help of bundles of grass, while 17 others went missing. Survivors told police that the number of women passengers was more than men. Seven injured have been rushed to a hospital. Police teams, along with local swimmers, were searching for survivors and rescue operations were on in full swing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concerned over the incident and instructed district administration officials to provide immediate relief to affected people. UNI