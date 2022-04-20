17 dead, 25 injured in truck accident in Nicaragua

Managua: At least 17 people died and 25 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Nicaragua's Montanita area, Sputnik reported citing Nicaraguan La Prensa.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon after a passenger truck travelling from the town of Waslala to the San Antonio de Yaro region overturned as its brakes malfunctioned when it was going downhill.

At least four people are severely injured. The deceased include 12 women and a baby.

Waslala Mayor German Vargas told a government radio station on Monday, as quoted by La Prensa, that the accident was "outrageous."

—ANI