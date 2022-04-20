16th Mumbai International Film Festival To Begin On Jan 28, 2020

Panaji: The 16th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) will begin on January 28, 2020, at the Films Division theatres at Pedder Road in the metropolis.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Festival Director Smita Vats Sharma, said the 16th edition of MIFF would bring in a lot of valuable content for film makers, media students and cine enthusiasts.

The week-long fiesta of documentary, short, fiction and animation films from across the world would conclude on February 3, 2020, at the same venue. MIFF, the oldest and the largest film festival of non-feature films in South Asia is organized by Films Division under Information and Broadcasting Ministry every two years.

Besides the films drawn from across the globe, the MIFF will feature workshops, masterclasses, open forum, lecture-demonstrations and panel discussions on crucial aspects of cinema and filmmaking.

The MIFF 2020 will have a number of attractions such as a special package of films from European Union, Irish short and documentary films, Oscar films, Satyajit Ray films, best of various international festivals, retrospectives of eminent film makers, student film of FTII, SRFTI and NID etc. Golden Conch, Silver Conch and trophies with handsome cash awards are part of the competition in categories like Best Documentary, Best Short Fiction and Best Animation film. Besides, technical awards will be given for Best Cinematography, Editing and Sound Design. Other highlights are Special Jury award, Best Student Film and Best Debut film award all of which carry trophy and cash awards.

Indian Documentary Producers' Association (IDPA) and the Government of Maharashtra, through Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari join hands with Films Division in instituting awards. The coveted V Shantaram lifetime Achievement Award for promotion of documentary movement in India will be conferred upon an eminent documentary film maker chosen by an independent jury. The last date for submission of entries is December 4, 2019. UNI