16,724 Sent Home From Quarantine In UP

Siddharthanagar: As many as 16,724 people who had been quarantined to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, have been released in the Siddharthanagar district of Uttar Pradesh, adjoining the international border with Nepal, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said that 19,716 individuals, who had arrived from other countries and metro cities, had been quarantined as a precautionary measure. Out of these, 12,319 had been quarantined in their houses, 7,351 to quarantine centers and 40 in government hospitals.

Sources said that 2,986 people are still in quarantine as a preventive measure out of whom, 2,475 are in their homes, 489 are at quarantine centers while 22 have been kept in government hospitals.

So far, no individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. Basti range Inspector General of Police Ashutosh Kumar has been directed to work here till the coming Thursday for the inspection of the district's arrangements. UNI