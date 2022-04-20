1,654 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In UP; 21 Dead

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported a record 1,654 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to over 38,000, a senior official said Monday.

At least 21 more people too died due to COVID-19, he told reporters here.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,654 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported in the state. The total number of those died in the state are now 955 and the tally of infected has risen to 38,130," said Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh''s tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 36,476 and the contagious disease had claimed 934 lives.

Of the total cases, 24,203 have been treated and discharged while there are 12,972 active cases. PTI