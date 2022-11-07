16-year-old guy arrested for raping, murdering minor girl in K'taka

Kalaburagi, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the rape and murder of a young girl in the Kalaburagi neighbourhood.

The results of the investigations showed that the accused boy had a porn addiction. He spent most of his time watching pornographic films while continually on his phone, according to the police.

The 15-year-old girl, who had gone outside to answer nature's call, was discovered dead on Tuesday evening. According to the first findings, the girl was killed after becoming the victim of a group rape.

Isha Panth, the superintendent of police in Kalaburagi, organised a special team that made three arrests of children within a day. However, it was discovered throughout the inquiry that the 16-year-old accused juvenile was the one who had actually committed the crime.

The perpetrator sexually attacked the girl after dragging her into the sugarcane farm. The culprit strangled the victim to death with her dupatta after smashing her chest with a large stone. The boy committed the deed and then ran away.

The girl had scratches all over her body. According to the police, the accused followed the victim as soon as she left her house. According to authorities, he killed her out of concern that she may file a complaint.

The police squad will receive a financial incentive of Rs 1 lakh from Panth for solving the crime. She has additionally promised that the court would receive the case's charge sheet soon.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., the victim had left the house to answer nature's call. The girl's relatives began looking for her after she was gone from home for an extended period of time. Finally, the villagers recognised her sandals, and the same day, late in the evening, the girl's body was discovered close to a sugarcane farm.

According to investigators, the child was enrolled in Class 9 and was staying with a cousin. Locals have expressed gratitude to the police department for finding the accused quickly.

(Inputs from Agencies)