16 Sewage Treatment Plants Completed In U'khand

New Delhi: Sixteen out of the 31 sanctioned sewage treatment plants under the Namami Gange project have been completed in Uttarakhand, the Union government said today. In a review meeting held here yesterday, Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari instructed officials and contractors to complete all the STPs (sewage treatment plants), ghats and crematorium projects by December this year

"Sixteen out of (the) 31 sanctioned STP projects in Uttarakhand are complete and work is in progress on the remaining 15 STPs. Projected sewerage generation in the year 2035 in Uttarakhand is 122 MLD (million litres per day) while the existing treatment capacity is 97.6 MLD. The projects under implementation will create a capacity for treating 131.7 MLD sewage after completion," Gadkari said in a statement.

In Haridwar, there are four projects under implementation. These include interception and diversion (I&D) project at Jagjeetpur and Sawai (17.1 km), STP (hybrid annuity-based PPP) at Jagjeetpur and sewer-network project at Arihant Vihar and New Vishnu Garden, Kankhal.

The city generates 74 MLD of sewerage. The existing capacity is 63 MLD. The ongoing projects will create 82 MLD capacity, so, after completion of these projects, the city will have a treatment capacity of 127 MLD. Almost all the contractors assured the minister that no clearances, permissions and formalities were pending and after the rainy season, work would move on in full swing, the statement said.

Gadkari also suggested that the possibility of using treated sewage water in industries in Dehradun and Haridwar, and for irrigation purposes should be explored, it added. PTI