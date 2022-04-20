16 new cyber crime police stations set up in UP

Lucknow: Sixteen new cyber crime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday.

Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

With this, there are 18 cyber crime police stations in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Directives have been issued to make available closed user group (CUG) numbers of officials posted in these police stations on social media so that common people come to know about them, he said.

Awasthi said cyber criminals have been adopting new ways to defraud peoplesuch as in the name of online delivery of daily use items, PM CARES Fund or schemes being run by the government to ward off the blow of the pandemic. PTI