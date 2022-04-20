16 Killed In Accidents On Sunday Night

Lucknow: At least 16 people were killed and several others injured in five separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh late last night, police said on Monday.

Six people of a family were killed and four others injured on Eastern Peripheral expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The family was returning to Noida after attending a marriage ceremony at Ballabhgarh in Haryana when their car was hit by an unknown truck. The accident occurred under Site-5 police station area.

The deceased included three women, two children and a male.The injured were admitted to the hospital. Another report from Bulandshahr, said that four people were killed and one other was injured when their car collided with a stationary truck in Sikandra area of the district.

The car was coming from Greater Noida and the deceased, who were yet to be identified, were from there only. In another accident in Meerut, two women were killed when a car suddenly entered a marriage procession at Sardhana flyover under Kankarkhera police station area . Around 16 other people were also injured in the accident.

The ill-fated car first hit another vehicle and then crushed the people going on a marriage procession. The deceased were identified as Muzaffarnagar native Saroj(50) and Brahmalata( 48). The injured were admitted to the hospital were condition of four were stated to be critical.

In a road accident in Agra, two brothers were killed when their scooter hit a roadside tree in Partapur area on the Aligarh road. Both died on the spot. Another report from Agra said that two people including a woman were killed and five were injured under Khandauli police station.

Police said that a family was going on three motorcycles when a truck crushed them. Some of the family members were injured and have been admitted to the hospital. UNI