16 Criminals Killed In 6 Months Of BJP Regime

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coining the slogan ''Goliyon Ka Jawab Goli Se Hi Denge'', there has been a spurt in the number of police encounters in the state during the past six months. The BJP government, which was under attack from the Opposition after it came to power in March last for the increase in crime, has directed the officials and policemen to deal strictly by coining the slogan of "Goliyon ka jawab goliyon se hi denge (We will counter bullets with bullets)." In a function yesterday, the CM said, "Agar nirdosh vyapaariyon ke, kisano ke apharan honge, nabalig ladkiyon ka rape hoga ...toh kya hum mala japenge? (Don't expect us to sit idle if criminals indulge in kidnapping and rape and other heinous crimes)." As per the government figures, during the six months of the BJP regime, police have rounded up 1,117 criminals, including 868 with a reward on their head, in 426 encounters till today. As many as 16 wanted gangsters were killed in these encounters and another 85 injured and arrested. The government claimed that 86 policemen too have received gun shot injuries. One Sub-Inspector Jai Prakash Singh, died in one of these encounters with a gang of alleged dacoits in Chitrakoot. "Apart from arrests, we have initiated proceedings under National Security Act (NSA) against 54 criminals and another 69 have been booked under Gangsters Act," said Principal Secretary( home) Arvind Kumar. He said police action is aimed at instilling a sense of security among people. However, to boost the moral of the policemen, the Yogi government has announced bigger awards for the policemen engaged in encounters and even has given out-of-turn promotions to them. While the principal secretary (home) will be authorised to announce a reward of up to Rs 5 lakh instead of the existing Rs 2.5 lakh, the DGP can declare a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh instead of Rs 50,000. Additional DGs and inspector generals (IG) in charge of major police zones will now be authorised to declare a reward of up to Rs 1 lakh. For IGs and deputy IGs at police range level, the amount to be declared as reward has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000. Similarly, district police chiefs can now announce a reward of up to Rs 25,000 on any wanted criminal as against the existing limit of Rs 5,000. "The incentive is aimed at prompting speedy arrest of wanted criminals," said Mr Kumar. But on the other hand, the human rights activists have expressed their apprehension on policemen targetting the innocent people to get awards and promotion like they did during the previous Mayawati's regime. The police justification on encounters stands to close scrutiny. In majority of the encounters where criminal has been killed shows a modus operandi. A criminal is arrested but somehow he escapes from police custody. After a few days police somehow come to know about him and kills him in an encounter. However, the accomplice of dreaded criminal always manages to escape. Human Rights activists, however, do not agree to police theory. Lenin Raghuvanshi of People's Vigilance Committee of Human Rights (PVCHR) says that such encounters damage rule of law and criminal justice system. "This also leads to politicisation of criminals as fearing police action they join ruling party. They continue their criminal activities under the patronage of local leaders," he said.