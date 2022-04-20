16 Arrested In Amethi For Violating Lockdown Orders

Amethi: As many as 16 people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh''s Amethi district on Wednesday for allegedly violating lockdown orders, police said.

All of them have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

"On Wednesday, 16 people were arrested in Musafirkhana area of the district for violation of lockdown orders. A case has been registered against them under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC," Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said.

In the world''s biggest lockdown, which began on March 25, India''s 1.3 billion people were initially ordered indoors for 21 days by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stem the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, he announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3 as the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. PTI