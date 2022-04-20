15th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan To Be Kicked Off By PM Modi: Yogi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan being held from Jan 21-Jan 23, will be inaugurated by PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude it.

Addressing the media after inspecting the arrangements for the programme, he said it was a proud moment that such an event was happening in the state for the first time. "Various arrangements are being done in a speedy manner which will be completed in time," he said. Reportedly, 7,000-8,000 overseas guests are expected to be a part of the programme.

The CM expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister for this event. While conducting a ground inspection of the 'tent-city' which is being constructed for the residence of the guests in the Aedhe village in this area which is also backed up with advanced facilities, Mr Adityanath directed the concerned officials to complete the remaining work in a speedy manner.

Following this, the CM left for Delhi in a state aircraft.

In view of the main programme, which is slated to take place in Pandit Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul and Bara Lal Pur stadium situated in Bara Lal Pur, the major religious and historical spots in the city are being decked up for the final programme.

The CM who reached Varanasi for his two-day visit on Thursday evening, took part in the Marathi 'Geet Ramayan' programme, which took place in the night and also carried out a ground inspection of the construction works of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor till late night.

For the first time, the CM's car went up to the 'Red' security zone of the temple.

In a conversation with the media following the review of the corridor construction work, Mr Yogi said the beautification of Kashi Vishwanath, which is the identity of Varanasi and the conservation of the ancient temples was progressing at a fast pace.

"Most of the corridor work will be completed by Shivratri (March 4), which will aid lakhs of local as well as foreign pilgrims thronging the city for Baba Bhole's worship," the CM averred.

The CM expressed 'satisfaction' after looking at a presentation related to the progress of the construction work of the temple corridor, while directing the concerned officials to wrap up the remaining work on time.

Mr Adityanath who reached the temple premises at around 2215 hrs, sought information regarding the construction work from Commissioner Deepak Agarwal and temple CEO Vishal Singh for around 45 minutes. UNI