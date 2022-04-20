158 Test Positive For Coronavirus in U'khand, Total Cases 907

Dehradun: 158 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases climbed to 907 in Uttarakhand. Earlier, 53 more people had tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Sunday till 2 PM.



A lady doctor posted at the Doon Medical College also tested positive for Coronavirus. The Doon Medical College Deputy MS NS Khatri has provided this information. An SI posted in the Police department also tested positive for Coronavirus.

On Saturday the figure had climbed to 749 in the state. 102 people have recovered from Coronavirus. On Sunday 49 tested positive for Corona in Dehradun, 31 in Nainital, 17 in Haridwar, 6 in Pauri, 2 in Chamoli, 4 in Champawat, 7 in Uttarkashi, 18 in Almora, 3 in Tehri, 20 in US Nagar and 1 in Rudraprayag. Till now five persons have died from Coronavirus in the state. The number of Coronavirus positive persons in Dehradun is now 234, 250 in Nainital, 68 in Haridwar, 34 in Pauri, 21 in Uttarkashi and 74 in Tehri.



