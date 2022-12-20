15,68,097 of 18L grievances resolved in 2022: Centre

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions reported on Tuesday that a total of 18,19,104 grievances were received by all Ministries and Departments, of which 15,68,097 PG cases were resolved in 2022.

The Central Ministries resolved 11,29,642 of these instances, and the States and UTs resolved 4,38,455 of them, according to a statement from the ministry.

The ministry reports that the average Central Ministries and Departments disposal time has decreased from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022. Over 80% of the 1,71,509 appeals that were received were successfully resolved. In the feedback collected by the BSNL call centre between July and November, citizens rated over 57,000 complaints as "great and very satisfactory."

The Annual Report of CPGRAMS for the year 2022 was released by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel and Public Grievances.

A 10-step CPGRAMS reformation method was developed to enhance disposal quality and shorten turnaround times. It contains, among other things, the universalization of CPGRAMS 7.0, which automates the routing of complaints to the last mile, as well as technological advancements including the automatic identification of urgent complaints using AI/ML, language translation, and others.

A total of 1.14 lakh PG cases were resolved by ministries or departments in August 2022, 1.17 lakh in September, 1.19 lakh in October, and 1.08 lakh in November.

According to officials, this is the first time since the commencement of CPGRAMS that the number of PG cases resolved each month has surpassed 1 lakh cases. Since September 2022, the number of State PG cases that are resolved on the CPGRAMS site has surpassed 50,000 cases/month. There are currently 0.72 lakh cases open at the Central Ministries, which is a record low, and 1.75 lakh cases open in the States.

In its 121st Report to Parliament, the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Personnel, PG, and Pensions praised the department's 10-step reform initiatives to bring accountability to the handling of public complaints, the appeals process, the mandatory action taken report, and the feedback call centre.

(Inputs from Agencies)