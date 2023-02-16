151 Projects Under AMRUT 1.0 In Uttarakhand, 121 Completed: Govt

New Delhi: Uttarakhand has taken up a total of 151 projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 1.0, out of which 121 projects have been completed and the work is in progress in 30 projects, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said. Anil Baluni, BJP MP from Uttarakhand, said on Thursday that the ministry shared the details with him in a reply to his query. Asked about the ongoing projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the ministry said for Uttarakhand, tranche-1 of State Water Action Plan (SWAP) was approved in May 2022 for 19 projects costing Rs 263.04 crore, including committed central assistance of Rs 210.38 crore. The ministry has so far approved 6,527 projects under AMRUT 2.0. —PTI