150,000 people affected by heavy rain in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Some 150,000 people have been affected by the adverse weather in 21 districts of Sri Lanka, with more heavy rain accompanied expected on Monday, the Met Department said here.

According to a forecast by the Department, heavy rains in excess of 200 mm were expected to lash Ampara, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Monaragala, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts. Other parts of the island will also be affected by significant rainfall, reports the Daily Financial Times.

"Due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the southeast of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Northern Provinces is likely to enhance further," it said in a statement.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) on Sunday said that four deaths were reported and one person was reported as missing. Around 1,131 homes have been destroyed with some Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) also damaged.

DMC spokesman Pradeep Koddipili said the displaced were moved to some 86 emergency shelters and that dry rations were being given out.

The Army, Navy and Air Force have deployed specially-trained search and rescue units to flood and landslide prone areas, said Military Spokesman Gen. Sumith Atapattu.

The Navy has also deployed rescue teams and divers and is prepared to deploy the Rapid Action Boat Squadron if the need arises.

The government has issued 32 million Sri Lankan during the last four days in relief.

