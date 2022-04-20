15,000 Madarsas In UP To Be Modernised: Naqvi

Lucknow: Union Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, today announced that 15,000 Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh would be modernised within six-month time. Claiming that the Centre has sent Rs 15,000-crore for minority welfare in UP, during last few years, he said that the State officials informed him that meeting of the Department was being held for the first time in years and they could not give the details about the funds. Talking to the reporters here, Mr Naqvi, without taking any name, said that the funds have not been utilised for the concerned people. Announcing that the Government will set up the Sadhavana' Committees n all the districts to maintain communal harmony, he said that both the Centre and UP Government were committed to serve the minorities. "We will modernise 15,000 Madarsas in UP during next six months' time. We will give 3T to these Madarsas that is Teacher, Tiffin and Toilets," he added. Besides, he said, sports and other activities would be held in these Madrasas. Narrating about other schemes, the Union Minister said 20 skill training centres were being opened in the minority dominated areas, while the Narendra Modi Government has distributed over Rs 28,000 crores in giving scholarships to minority girls under Begum Hazrat Mahal scheme. He said that the Government would enquire into the misuse of funds during the previous Government's tenure. "We will not compromise with the looters of public money and they would not be spared," he said, while adding the guilty would not be spared. When asked about the irregularities in the Shia and Sunni wakq properties in the State in connection with the former minister Mohammad Azam Khan, the Union Minister refused to reply and just said that the State Government would investigate the matter. Earlier in the day, Mr Naqvi met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed with him the minority welfare matters. State Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza was also present. UNI