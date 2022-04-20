1,500 make-up artists to create Guinness World Record

Gandhinagar: Around 1,500 beauty professionals from India, as well as from abroad, will create a new Guinness World Record on Sunday, as they will showcase their best efforts on bridal make-up.

The make-up artists will simultaneously carry out makeup on brides in the traditional Indian manner to create the Guinness World Record for "Most Users in a Makeup Video Hangout".

The participants will have one hour to complete face make-up commencing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, where they will have the option of styling brides' hair, jewelry and costume.

A team of Guinness World Records will monitor the event virtually from London. All participating make-up professionals will get a participation certificate from Guinness World Records.

The record attempt has been organised by BEASA (Beauty Salon International Trade Show), All India Hair and Beauty Association and Brahmani Events & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

The participants are mostly from India and a few from the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and other places.

"The hair and beauty industry has been hit hard in India and globally because of lockdowns and social distancing measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The restrictions on marriage events has also dealt a huge blow to the industry. The Guinness World Records attempt on December 20 is to motivate professionals to stay positive in these critical times, and to find creative and innovate bridal makeup ideas which will hold them in good stead when the situation starts returning to normal in coming months," said Ashok Paliwal, Joint Secretary of All India Hair and Beauty Association.

"Since the world has moved online because of the pandemic, the beauty professionals will present their work on a digital platform and try to bring alive the beauty industry. They will showcase their bridal makeup talents before the world through the virtual platform. We hope the event will lift the beauty industry's spirit and help it emerge stronger from the pandemic," said Jaswant Bamaniya, Organiser of BEASA.

—IANS