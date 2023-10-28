    Menu
    World

    150 underground Hamas sites struck in air operations: IDF

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Representative Image

    Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said that it has destroyed 150 underground tunnel structures of Hamas.

    The IDF in a statement said its tanks are inside Gaza Strip since Friday night.

    IANS had on Friday night quoting IDF sources said that the IDF has commenced its ground invasion in Gaza.

    IDF also said that its infantry, combat forces and tank units are in Gaza and have engaged fight with Hamas terrorists killing many of them. The military also said that there were no casualties on its side in the fight.

    Since Friday night, internet and cell phone communications are snapped in Gaza after Israel aerial strikes.

    Arabian media have reported that situation inside Gaza is scary.

    —IANS

    Categories :WorldTags :Middle East conflict Military operations Gaza Strip IDF statement Hamas terrorists Gaza situation Military engagement
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in