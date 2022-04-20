150 Litre Water Cooler Established In Nainital Roadways; Jointly Inaugurated By Commissioner And Municipal Board Chairman

Nainital: A water cooler of 150 litres capacity has been established at the new roadways complex in Nainital by Rohitash Sharma, the EO of the Municipal board on memory of his parents. The water cooler was jointly established by Commissioner Kumaon Rajeev Rautela and Sachin Negi, Chairman municipal board. The DM of Nainital Vinod Kumar Suman also graced the occasion. Sachin Negi chaired the function. The commissioner has praised the good work done by the family of Rohitash Sharma.He said this will not only eliminate the problem of drinking water on the roadways stand, also the passengers will get to pure drinking water. The commissioner further said that arrangements for water-rostering were done by micro-planning to fulfil the demand of drinking water in the city, and to maintain the beauty of the Lake and in the effort the people have fully cooperated, resulting in the water level being satisfactory as well as the natural beauty of the lake is also maintained. He also called upon the people to maintain water conservation and cleanliness in Nainital. He called upon the localities to behave well with the tourists and help them. He said that Nainital is a top attraction amongst tourists, hence efforts should be made to provide good facilities so that they go back with good memories. The commissioner informed that a barrage is to be constructed in Khaira for supply of drinking water to Nainital. The DPR of this project has been created the cost of which is about rupees 600 crores. He said that arrangements to beautify street light around the lake is being done so that the tourists feel good which roaming around the lake. The program was conducted by officials Rohit Sharma. Palika Eo Rohitash Sharma, RM Yashpal Singh & ARM Vijay Tiwari of the roadways, former municipal chairman Mukesh Joshi Mantu, municipal tax superintendent Lata Arya, tax inspector Anupama Bhatt, finance manager Rahul Singh, Mallital vyapaar mandal president Kishan Singh Negi, Tallital president Bhuvan Sah, district vyapaar mandal vice president Maruti Sah, Puran Mehra, KL Arya, Hemant Ruvali, Rajeev Lochan Sah, Jitendra Pandey, Prema Adhikari, Neetu Bora, Amit Sah, Alok Sah, Naushad Hussain, Pramod Kumar, Vicky Rathore, Devendra Sah, Munni Tiwari, PC Pant, DN Bhatt, Sapna Bisht, Kanak Sah, Kamal Katiyar, Kuldeep Kumar, Bhuvan Sharma etc were present on the occasion.