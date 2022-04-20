150 Beds For 345 Patients In Paediatric Dept In BRD Medical College

Gorakhpur: Situation remained alarming in Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRD) due to increasing number of patients in paediatric department as 345 patients were adjusted in just 150 beds. Official sources said here today that after 13 more deaths of children in paediatric department of BRD medical college death toll reached to 1309. In January, 152 deaths had occurred, while in February 122, in March 159, in April 123, in May 139, in June 137, in July 128 and in August 309 children have been died. Sources said 183 children have lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis since January 2017 in BRD medical college. Medical college Principal P K Singh has informed about the situation of the shortage of doctors and to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Gorakhpur Commissioner Anil Kumar, District Magistrate Rajeev Rautaila and Deputy Inspector General Nilabza Chaudhary reached BRD medical college last night and talked with relatives of patients about the facilities and treatment of medical college. Dr P K Singh said children in serious condition admitted in NICU. Most of the cases in NICU are of prematured delivery, children suffering from jaundice, pneumonia and infectious disease. Apart from eastern UP patients of neighbouring country Nepal comes to BRD medical college. UNI