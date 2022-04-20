150 Bed Covid Care Centre established by Indian Navy at Khurda District In Odisha

New Delhi (The Hawk): Covid Care Centre established to treat COVID positive patients of Khurda District by Indian Navy at its ab-initio Training Establishment, INS Chilka, under the aegis of Naval Officer -in- Charge (Odisha) was inaugurated by Mr SK Mohanty, District Collector, Khurda District on 07 May 21. The 150 bed isolation centre with additional 15 bed oxygen facility at INHSNivarini, the naval hospital, is all geared up for treating mild symptomatic Covid positive Patients. Dedicated doctors/ paramedical staff from the district medical authorities along with personnel from the station community will be functioning 24x7 at the COVID Care Centre to provide adequate facilities and care to all its patients.

The District Collector during his address appreciated the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role of support in the battle againt COVID-19. He also apprised that this facility for Khurda district will not only enable better treatment to the infected people, but the support from the Indian Navy will also boost up their confidence. This is a sterling example of Civil - Military cooperation towards a common aim, provide succour to COVID positive patients.