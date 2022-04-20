15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

Chitrakoot (UP): A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked in a village here, following which one person was arrested, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was returning home after giving food to her father in the field, they said.

"The body of the girl was found in a village on Thursday. She was hacked to death with an axe," Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Her nephew was also attacked. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Circle Officer Subodh Gautam said the girl was attacked when she was returning home after giving food to her father in the field.

A 30-year-old man from the girl''s village has been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

"Accused Chilua has been arrested by the police. The motive behind the crime is being probed," the officer said.

Gautam said the teenager''s family has alleged that she was raped before being murdered. It will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

"The post-mortem report is awaited," he said.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim''s family. —PTI