15 USFK-affiliated individuals test Covid-19 positive

Seoul: Fifteen individuals affiliated to the US Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, it was announced on Monday.

In a statement, the USFK said the 15 individuals comprised 13 American soldiers and two others were their dependants, Xinhua news agency reported.

They arrived in South Korea between January 21 and February 6.

The infected patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, and the Kunsan Air Base in the southwestern city of Kunsan.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with Covid-19," the USFK said.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 721, according to the Yonhap news agency.

—IANS