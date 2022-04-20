15 Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory fire, says BSF

Jammu:�At least 15 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a retaliatory firing by Indian forces along International Border in the past week , according to reports. "We are not yet confirmed about the number of causalities on the other side, but approximately 15 Pak army men have died, said Arun Kumar., ADG, BSF. Today Pakistani troops continued the ceasefire violations with firing and mortar shelling on Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC and international border in Jammu, Kathua and Rajouri districts, leaving a girl injured. BSF and Army have responded "appropriately and befittingly" a defence spokesman said. "There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Sunderbani, Pallanwala and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri and Jammu districts today," the spokesman said. They used small arms, automatics, 82 mm mortars and 120 mm mortars in the firing and shelling, he said. "They are being responded appropriately and befittingly. No casualties to our troops have been reported," he said. Firing and shelling continued overnight along the international border. "At 1720 hour yesterday, Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked heavy firing and helling in Katgus Sector of Jammu which further spread to Hiranagar and Samba. "It continued till 0500 hours till today in area of 24 BSF posts," a senior BSF officer said, adding the BSF responded strongly after which the firing stopped. "Some Pakistani posts and villages have suffered heavy damage, he said. On the Indian side, a girl was injured in the ceasefire violation, the officer said. Yesterday, a Pakistani Ranger was killed and another injured in the retaliatory firing by BSF, as Pakistani troops heavily shelled five sectors along LoC and IB in J&K in which one BSF jawan died and 13 other civilians were injured. While Pakistani troops pounded BoPs and hamlets along IB in Kathua, Hiranagar sectors (Kathua), R S Pura and Arnia sectors (Jammu) and Samba sector, they also targeted forward Indian posts and villages along LOC in Krishnagati, Balakote and Mankote sectors (Poonch) and Sunderbani sector (Rajouri) yesterday. Since surgical strikes by army on terror launch pads in PoK on September 28-29, five Indians, including four security personnel, have been killed and 34 injured in ceasefire violations. On October 21, BSF killed seven Pak rangers and a terrorist opposite to Hiranagar sector along In in Kathua, in which one BSF jawan was injured. On October 25, at least 2-3 Pakistani armymen are believed to have been killed in retaliatory firing by Indian troops in the Noushera sector of Rajouri district.