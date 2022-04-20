15 Killed In Road Accidents In Mirzapur, Mathura

Mirzapur: Fifteen persons in Uttar Pradesh have been killed in two road accidents. Ten were killed in Mirzapur district on Monday, while five from a wedding party died late last night in a bus-car collision in Mathura.

Besides the 10 killed in Mirzapur, over a dozen were seriously injured when a truck and a tractor collided head on near the Agriculture Science Centre, a police officer said.

The condition of at least five of the injured is critical. They have been rushed to Varanasi, Station House Officer (SHO) of Madihaan, K.K. Singh said. The tractor was returning from a family function after a head tonsuring ritual from Sheetla Dhaam, Chunar. All the deceased belong to Gadhwa village. The police fear that the death toll might rise. In other accident in Mathura late on Sunday night, five persons have been killed when the car headed to a wedding ceremony was hit by the speeding bus carrying a marriage party in the Naujheel area, the police said.

A motor cycle with two riders then rammed into the bus from behind. Four persons died on the spot. Another died at a primary health centre. Two others in critical condition were rushed to the Mathura district hospital. The collision was so huge it took a lot of effort to extricate the mangled car from the bus, a police officer said.