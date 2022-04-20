15 killed in Pak accident

Islamabad: At least 15 people were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday when a passenger van overturned in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The van was on its way to Karachi when it the accident occurred on Quetta-Karachi highway due to poor visibility caused by an early morning fog, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition.

The bodies, including five kids, were handed over to relatives after identification.

The accident disrupted road traffic.

In January, it was reported that at least 198 people have died in road accidents on the highways of Balochistan during the past year, The Express Tribune reported.

Majority of these accidents took place at the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways.

According to sources from the Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC), the medics responded to 9,249 accidents along the highways and treated approximately 11,706 injured people.

—IANS