15 Kg Of Gold Looted In Meerut, One Suspect Arrested

Meerut: One suspect was arrested in connection with a case of looting 15 kilograms of gold worth around Rs 5 crore from a gold loan company in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Friday.

The suspect is currently being interrogated.

According to police sources, two miscreants riding an Apache motorcycle entered the Manappuram Gold Loan company branch in the Begumpul area of Meerut at around 1830 hrs on Thursday evening. The miscreants tied the hands and legs of the Manager Sachin Tomar and two other women employees by threatening them with the help of weapons. The miscreants then looted 15-and-half kilograms of gold kept in the branch.

Sources said that the miscreants tried to escape with their motorcycle which did not start. They then started running on foot till some distance away where the miscreants hit a person with a pistol on his head, stole his bike and fled from the spot.

Police is apprehending that several aides of the miscreants would have been outside the company as well. The bag in which the miscreants took the gold had a GPS tracker fitted into it.

The surveillance cell tracked the location of the bag near a restaurant situated at the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway late on Thursday night, following which the Crime Branch and other five teams of the police encircled the area. Sources added that despite the vigil, the miscreants managed to escape but a suspect was arrested. Meerut's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AN Singh informed that security arrangements were amiss in the Gold Loan Company branch. Mr Singh also said that the miscreants have been identified through the CCTV footage and they will soon be arrested. UNI