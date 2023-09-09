15 kg heroin concealed in straw seized in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Saturday said it seized 15 kg heroin concealed in straw loaded on a tractor-trailer.

“In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, SSOC Fazilka has recovered 15 kg heroin after arresting one drug trafficker,” said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

He said the recovery was made during the search of a tractor-trolley loaded with straw.

In the last 45 days, the Special Services Operation Cell (SSOC) of the Counter-Intelligence wing of Fazilka has recovered 147 kg heroin, he added.

A case under the NDPS Act is registered at the police station Sadar in Fazilka and Investigation ongoing to disrupt the drug supply chain.

