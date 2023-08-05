15 injured as TN state bus transport hits tree

Chennai: Near Tiruvannamalai town, a bus of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) whose driver lost control and crashed into a tree on Saturday, injuring at least 15 people, according to police.

From Salem, the bus was going to Kancheepuram.

Of the 15 people hurt, including the driver and conductor, a passenger's condition is said to be critical.

Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital is where all the injured have been taken.

The bus driver apparently did not see a median on the road, according to the police. While trying to steer the vehicle to the left to avoid the median and prevent an accident, he however lost and it hit the tree.

The Tiruvannamalai police have opened an inquiry and a case has been filed.—Inputs from Agencies