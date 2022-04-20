15 Injured As Bus Overturns On Agra-Lko Expressway

Etawah: As many as 15 passengers sustained injuries when a double-decker bus turned turtle at the Agra-Lucknow expressway in the Usrahar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar, who reached the spot after the accident, said that 15 people were injured in the accident that occurred at around 0130 hrs.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital after they were successfully rescued by the cops by breaking the windows of the bus.

The bus, which was carrying 100-110 passengers after leaving Samaypur Badli in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, was proceeding towards Darbhanga Kushekhar. While on its way, the driver of the bus reportedly fell asleep and the bus first hit the divider at channel number 127 and then overturned before Kharagpur Saraiyya in the Usrahar police station area at the Agra-Lucknow expressway. UNI