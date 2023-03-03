15 Held For Posing As Aides Of Senior Cop, Extorting Money

Dehradun/Rudrapur: The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested 15 people hailing from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly extorted money from several people posing as aides of a police officer of the level of director general of police (DGP).

The police also seized five vehicles, one of which had a blue beacon and three stars near the number plates used by senior police officers.

They were caught after they had gone to a mall in Sidkul area and created a ruckus, Udham Singh Nagar District Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath T C said. —PTI