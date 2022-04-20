15-Ft Long Python Rescued By Forest Dept From Sugarcane Field

Hapur: A 15-foot long python was rescued by the forest department from a sugarcane field in Hapur's Vazhilpur village on Friday.

Gyanendra Tiwari farmer told ANI: "While working on the farm we saw a long python, after which we informed the other local villagers who reached the spot and caught the python. The forest department team also reached the spot and took the python." Around five to six people were holding the python at the rescue spot in the village. "On receiving information, our team reached the spot and rescued the python. The snake was later released near the river. The python weighing nearly 70 kg was 15 foot long," Pratap Saini, Ranger, Forest Department said.