15 die as transformer bursts near Namami Gange project site in Chamoli

Chamoli: At least 15 people were killed when a transformer exploded at the Namami Gange construction site in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The location was situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

The injured are being moved to a higher centre in Rishikesh.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Pramendra Dobhal, said, “We got a call from the village that a security guard has died of electrocution. When policemen went with villagers for the spot inspection, 21 people were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries. 15 people died in a hospital and the rest are critical,” he said.

Dhan Singh Rawat, the minister in charge of the Chamoli district, claimed 15 persons had been died. There are rescue helicopters on the way.

According to ADG law and order V Murugesan, 15 persons have been killed by electrocution, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards.

It is said that a young worker at the treatment plant died on Tuesday night. A large group of people, including the deceased person's relatives, were present when the police arrived the following morning. On Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., several persons were electrocuted while a power line was being worked on and the current suddenly extended across the entire campus. The inured people have been admitted to the district hospital Gopeshwar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed sorrow and requested a magisterial investigation. Expressing grief over the incident, Dhami has said proper treatment will be provided to all the injured. Along with this, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation.

Supposedly, Dhami may reach there by the evening and make the compensation announcement to the public.—Inputs from Agencies