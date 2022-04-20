15 Cr People Expected To Participate In Pryagraj Kumbh 2019: Satish Mahana

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana on Saturday said that about 15 crore people are expected to participate in Pryagraj Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held from January 15, 2019 to March 4, 2019.

Talking to newsmen here during the roadshow, Mr Satish Mahana has invited all the Telangana people to participate in the Kumbh Mela, which has been included in the list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO. Earlier in the day, Mr Mahana also invited Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao personally while visiting at Raj Bhavan and CM Camp Officer respectively.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were monitoring Kumbh Mela arrangements, Mr Mahana said that the UP government has made all arrangements to meet the huge congregation of the people from all over the country and abroad. He said that the UP government had allocated Rs 5000 crore to provide facilities to the visiting people. The infrastructure and other facilities also doubled this time as compared to previous one, the Minister said.

More than 40 million people are expected to take dip in the holly river on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya this year, he said adding that 30 million people had participated during the last Kumbh mela. Reply to a question on low water level in the river, Mr Mahana said that 7000 cusecs of water would be maintained on normal days during the Kumbh Meal while on auspicious days it would be 8000 cusecs. The UP Industrial Minister said that besides holding Kumbh Mela, the UP government is also holding a two-day NRIs Summit at Varanasi on January 21 and 22. After the Summit, the NRIs delegation also to visit Pryagraj Kumbh Mela and later they took part in the Indian Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26. UNI