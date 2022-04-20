15 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing: The National Health Commission said on Saturday that 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday.

There were 206 patients still being treated, all of whom were imported cases, the commission said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Altogether 80,696 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 85,536 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

—IANS