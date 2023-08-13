15 CBI officers awarded Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

New Delhi: According to a statement released by the CBI on Sunday, fifteen of its agents have been honoured with the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023.

According to the statement, the officers chosen for the coveted medal are Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyut Vikash; Assistant SP (ASP) Tathagat Vardan; Deputy SPs Mukesh Kumar, Alok Kumar Shahi, Rubi Choudhary, Deepak Kumar Purohit, Akhil Pandey; Inspectors Hukam Vir Attri, Dinesh Kumar, Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Sheetal Arun Shendge, Kamlesh Chandra Tewari, Rahul Raj, Subrahmanyam Lakshmi Venkata Gali and Santhosh Kumar Arekath.

For "excellence in investigation," the statement reads, "the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) has initiated this scheme to award medals to the members of Central Investigating Agencies and State/UT Police Investigating Agencies."—Inputs from Agencies