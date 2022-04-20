15 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Curbs, 1,551 Vehicle-Owners Penalised

Noida: Fifteen people were arrested and the owners of 1,551 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.



Also, five vehicles were impounded for a similar violation during a 24-hour period till Wednesday night, the police said, even as "Unlock 2" -- the phased re-opening of activities that were barred to contain the spread of COVID-19, began in Uttar Pradesh.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bars an assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, urban areas of which fall in the COVID-19 "red zone".

"Eleven FIRs were registered and 15 people arrested for violating CrPC section 144. A total of 3,179 vehicles were checked at 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,551 of those, while another five were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 24,600 were collected in fines during the action, they said. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people carrying passes issued by the district administration, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sankalp Sharma told PTI.

The Centre had, on Monday, issued guidelines for the month-long "Unlock 2" from Wednesday.

"Unlock 1", a graded exit from the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, ended on Tuesday. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to tow the Centre''s guidelines in the state, where educational institutions, metro services, cinema halls and gymnasiums will continue to remain shut.

There is no ban on intrastate and interstate movement of people and goods, senior state government officials said on Tuesday.

However, the district administrations, police and health department officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad can impose a ban at the local-level after consulting each other, they added.

Both the districts had sealed their borders with Delhi in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital in a bid to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. PTI



