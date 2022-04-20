1,493 Jamaatis Returned To U'khand Since January: Police

Dehradun: A total of 1,493 jamaatis have returned to Uttarakhand from outside the state since January 1 tout of which 1,481 have been quarantined, while details of the rest are being verified, officials said on Thursday.

Apart from this, 27,500 people who came in contact with them have also been identified during contact tracing, DIG Special Task Force Ridhim Aggarwal told reporters here.

They are being medically examined and quarantined, she said.

1,481 out of a total of 1,493 Jamaatis who have returned from outside the state since January 1 have been quarantined and the verification of the rest is underway, she said.

Sharing updates on the lockdown situation in the state, she said food packets and cooked food have been distributed among 6.25 lakh people including those staying at the relief camps following the lockdown.

The official said there is no restriction on movement of essential supplies in the state due to the lockdown and there is no need for panick buying or hoarding.

People can buy essentials between 7 am to 1 pm daily without any hindrance, she said, but appealed to them to maintain social distancing at market places and take necessary precautions.

There are 35 COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand so far, out of which five have been cured and discharged from hospitals. PTI